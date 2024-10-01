Telangana HC orders contempt notices to CS, DGP over police reforms

HYDERABAD: A bench of justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Laxmi Narayana Alishetty on Monday issued notices to top state officials, including Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and former and incumbent DGPs Dr Jitender and Ravi Gupta, directing them to respond to the contempt notices by appearing in person or through legal representation on October 25.

The Telangana High Court bench was hearing a contempt petition filed by the Forum Against Corruption, represented by its president Vijay Gopal, under Sections 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, “for willfully violating the court’s earlier order in a PIL”.

The petition alleged that the government failed to implement key reforms, including the mandatory minimum service duration of two years for officers of the ranks of IG, DIG, SP and CI. The petition also pointed out the non-separation of investigative functions from law and order duties within the police force, as well as the failure to establish the Police Establishment Board and operationalise the District and State Police Complaints Authorities.

The petitioner sought maximum imprisonment for the respondents, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh each for their continued non-compliance despite previous notices. The petition also requested the court to direct the respondents to provide a clear timeline for implementing all the required reforms.

The case has been adjourned to October 25 for further hearing.

HC ALLOWS COLORPLAST TO PARTICIPATE IN TENDER PROCESS

Suspending the debarment order of the Transport department, the Telangana High Court has allowed Delhi-based smart card supplying company Colorplast to participate in the department’s tender process. The HC observed that the department does not have the power to debar the company under the terms and conditions of the tender notice dated August 8. On September 18, the department debarred Colorplast after its responses were deemed unsatisfactory regarding compliance with SCOSTA guidelines.