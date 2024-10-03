Man held for murdering pal in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Domalguda police on Wednesday apprehended a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend over a personal grudge near Lower Tank Bund road.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Faheemuddin, is a daily wage worker who met the victim at a local wine store and became good friends with him, the police said.

The duo shared money with each other and spent time together. However, a few days ago, they got into a physical altercation near a liquor store after which Faheemuddin allegedly developed a grudge and hatched a plan to kill his friend.

On Saturday, he allegedly lured the victim by offering him a drink and later took him near a cow shed in Lower Tank Bund and slit his throat twice with a radium cutter, the police said.

Faheemuddin was apprehended on the charges of brutal murder.