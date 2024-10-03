Musical musings

HYDERABAD: His breakthrough in the Telugu music industry came with the song ‘Chellama’ from the movie Bro. Ritesh G Rao, a talented singer from Hyderabad, is making waves in the music industry with his distinctive voice and unwavering dedication. Reflecting on his musical journey, he fondly recalls his early days, “I grew up listening to my grandma’s bhajans. She was the first to recognise my potential and encouraged me to take music seriously. That’s where it all began, and now, music has become my passion.”

It was Shekar Chandra, the film’s music director, who discovered Ritesh’s talent through a Facebook video and decided to give him a chance. “I still feel amazed when I see the song trending on Instagram, especially during Raksha Bandhan. It feels like a dream come true,” he shares with a smile. Ritesh’s entry into Hindi music was marked by the EDM version of ‘Singham’ for a major project. “Sri Krishna bhaiyaa was a huge support for me. I am forever grateful to him for trusting me with this opportunity,” he adds.

One of his most challenging yet rewarding experiences came unexpectedly. “I was in Mumbai, performing at a Kailash Kher show, when I received a call to sing the Hindi version of ‘Hukum’ for Rajinikanth Sir’s film Jailer.

There was no way I would let this chance slip by!” Ritesh recalls. Without any sleep, he caught the earliest flight to Hyderabad, headed straight to the studio, and recorded the song after a two-day marathon of travel and work. “It was exhausting but exhilarating. Seeing the audience’s reaction makes it all worth it!” he exclaims, his excitement still palpable.

Ritesh emphasises the importance of balancing technical skill with emotional depth in his performances. “Technical perfection comes with practice, but to connect emotionally, you need to live the song. What happens in our personal lives has to stay outside the studio,” he explains thoughtfully.

This philosophy has helped him infuse authenticity and heart into his music, resonating deeply with his listeners.

Live performances hold a special place in his heart, with one concert at TKR College standing out as a favourite memory. “Performing in front of over 15,000 people was incredible. Seeing everyone groove to my songs was such a joy. That night will always be unforgettable,” he recalls, his eyes lighting up at the memory.