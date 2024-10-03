Hyderabad: Police seize drugs worth Rs 28L; four held

HYDERABAD: Police on Wednesday apprehended four interstate drug peddlers, including a college student, who were allegedly in possession of OG weed (a ganja strain) and hash oil in two different instances. The police seized 144.72 grams of organic ganja and 2 kg of hash oil with a cumulative estimated worth of Rs 28 lakh.

Three of them were found in possession of the organic ganja in Habeeb Nagar limits on Monday. The accused were identified as Syed Abdullah (32), Anas Ahmed Shaikh (24) and Irfan Raju Shaikh (20).

The police said Irfan and Anas are natives of Maharashtra who work for Farhan, the main peddler in Maharashtra. “Syed is a resident of Hyderabad who is addicted to ganja. He used to purchase it from Dhoolpet,” the police said.

Syed allegedly approached his family friend Anas and planned to purchase organic ganja from him and sell it at inflated rates in Hyderabad. When Anas and Irfan came to the city to deliver drugs, Task Force sleuths apprehended the trio.

Odia farmer nabbed

In another instance, Asif Nagar police apprehended a 32-year-old farmer from Odisha, Hantal Govardhan, with 2 kg of hash oil.

Upon probe, the police said Govardhan has been delivering ganja and hash oil to customers in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam for five years. He allegedly worked for one Manoj who never disclosed customer names or mobile numbers but gave instructions on the delivery locations.

Following Manoj’s instructions, Govardhan arrived in Gudimalkapur to deliver the drug to a customer. Meanwhile, the police doing vehicle checks, found his behaviour suspicious and arrested him upon discovering drugs in his possession.