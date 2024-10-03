Uplift and unite

HYDERABAD: “Now, you get only one minute to talk to your partner and then switch, switch, switch!” says organiser Sravani Amudala as she gleefully watches us scurry around with name tags. Now, usually, a networking event is all about — what’s your name, what do you do, oh let’s connect, and skedaddle, isn’t it? But right from the start, The Collective, a women’s networking event organised by Women@Communitie at OKA bar and bistro, is all about genuinely binding us women together to help us form meaningful connections. And of course, there is oodles of fun!

Initial hesitations vanish into thin air as we bond over delicious veg, non-veg and vegan finger food. With the “hangry” quelled, we chomp and chat, eagerly indulging in the fun one-minute icebreaker soon after. And oh, one minute is simply not enough for all the jibber-jabber we want to do. But it certainly teaches us the art of networking right and asking all the important questions.

Well, some of us do break the rules, going on for five minutes or so, but can you blame us? To meet so many accomplished women in the room invokes a sense of pride in our own kind—she is a doctor, she is an engineer, she is a writer, she is a realtor, she is a lawyer, she is a stylist, she is a baker, she is a teacher…The depth of intelligent conversations among women from such diverse fields is nothing short of breathtaking.

Sucharita Reddy, a diabetologist, says she made useful and strong connections. “I got to meet fitness trainers, yoga instructors and businesswomen, all from industries that are closely linked to mine, and this is highly beneficial. All industries are male-dominated so having such a women community in Hyderabad is great. I got unconditional support and felt so confident,” she expresses.

What really stands out is how well organised this networking event is; none of us feel left out but rather feel accepted and seen for who we are. We may be 20-somethings, 30-somethings and 40-somethings but we chat like we have been friends for years, even having eureka moments and whipping up startup ideas on the spot. All while grooving to great live music and bonding over commonalities.