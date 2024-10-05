Fun, food & family time

HYDERABAD: In a world where busy schedules often leave little room for quality family time, a new café cum kids’ playzone has emerged as the perfect solution for parents seeking a blend of relaxation and fun for their little ones in Hyderabad. This innovative concept at Amoroso, Nandi Hills, not only offers delicious food and beverages but also provides a safe, engaging environment for children to play, learn, and socialise.

Here’s a closer look at what makes this new venue a must-visit for families.The café cum kids’ playzone is designed with both parents and children in mind. While parents can enjoy a steaming cup of coffee or a freshly baked pastry, their children can explore a variety of play areas filled with toys, games, and interactive activities. The space is designed to cater to different age groups, ensuring that there’s something for everyone — from toddlers to older kids. Not only that, one can book the space for a party too.

“We are four partners here Kavya Bommareddy, Shruthi Reddy Bandari, Priyanka Reddy Nandyala and myself. We wanted to create an open air space for kids and cafe. The outside lawn space is for kids and inside the 120 seater space across two floors is the cafe,” informs Divija Reddy Julakanti.

The balcony on the first floor overlooking the main road with endless vehicles passing acts as a great view on a lazy afternoon when we visited the place. We were offered two mocktails Watermelon Basil and Tiki Pineapple. Both the drinks were very refreshing and were served inside the shells of the fruits adorned with colourful straws.