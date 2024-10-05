GHMC to hire 200 security guards to protect 2BHKs

HYDERABAD: With the state government expediting implementation of the prestigious Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP) by allotting the double-bedroom units to the evictees, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to hire over 200 private security guards to patrol 11 newly constructed 2BHK housing colonies.

The security guards will protect valuable fittings from theft and ensure the safety of these colonies yet to be allotted to families affected by the Musi River encroachments.

In recent months, several incidents of theft were reported in other 2BHK colonies in Kollur, Ramachandrapuram and Dundigal, where electrical wiring, copper coils, and other items worth an estimated Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore were stolen. GHMC has since replaced the stolen fittings, making the units ready for occupancy.

The state government’s plan to rehabilitate displaced families under the 2BHK dignity housing scheme has increased the urgency for safeguarding the housing units. The colonies to be protected include sites at Mankhal, Jawaharnagar, Abdullapur, and others. GHMC officials said that Rs 1.41 crore would be spent on hiring 204 security guards through an outsourcing agency for a three-month period. Each guard will be paid Rs 15,600 per month.

The guards will monitor the buildings, prevent unauthorised entry, and oversee CCTV camera footage.