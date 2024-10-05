Hyderabad will be divided into four corporations: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday said that Hyderabad would be divided into four corporations and have four mayors. He hinted that the state government would go in for GHMC elections after creating four corporations.

Speaking at a meeting of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) here, the minister said: “The population of the city has already crossed 1.5 crore. We will divide the city into four corporations. We are not thinking about what will happen in the next elections and not looking at the outcome of the elections.” Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are due in February 2026.

The minister said that 40 percent of the state’s population was living within the Outer Ring Road and it is expected to cross 50 percent by 2028. The government is trying to provide basic amenities to the growing population within ORR, he said.

Significant investments in Hyd infra planned

Significant investments would be made to expand the metro rail network, improve roads and modernise public transportation. Essential services such as clean water, reliable electricity, and efficient waste management are key components of infrastructure development in the state, he explained.

Claiming that the previous BRS government raised Rs 1,000 crore for the beautification of Musi, Komatireddy alleged that once the party lost power, it was criticising the project. “It’s not advisable to politicise issues when people living in the Musi catchment area are facing health problems,” he opined.

He said that several city projects, including the Musi Riverfront Development Project, construction of new airports, expansion of Metro and others were being expedited to meet the needs of the urban population.

