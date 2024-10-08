Planetary blues & visual clues

HYDERABAD: In the streets of Hyderabad, the Lonely Planet - 2 exhibition recently offered more than just a collection of beautiful works; it was a powerful reflection on one of the most urgent issues of our time—climate change.

Curated by artist Sayam Bharat Yadav, this exhibition featured 21 artists, each bringing their unique vision to the forefront, portraying the impact of environmental degradation through various mediums such as painting, sculpture, photography, and video art.

This second edition built on the conversation started during Lonely Planet - 1, which focused on the growing concerns of ecological crises. Unlike its predecessor, this year’s exhibition broadened its scope, bringing together a wider range of artists, from seasoned professionals to emerging talents.

Yadav explained, “After the pandemic, I was deeply affected by personal losses, and it made me think about how fragile our existence is, especially in the context of the environment. That’s when I started working on bringing artists together to create awareness through art.”

The theme of the exhibition resonated strongly with what we witness daily- the alarming consequences of global warming, from floods and droughts to heatwaves and rising sea levels. The artworks in this exhibition pushed us to view the world differently, urging us to recognise the damage we are inflicting and the urgent need for change.

A standout feature of this edition was the diverse modes of presentation, ranging from photography and painting to printmaking, sculpture, installation, and video art. For instance, artist Masuram Ravikanth’s installation drew inspiration from a poem by his father. His work, featuring burnt books, toys of animals and birds on target boards, and a collage of plastic shopping bag cutouts, reflected the fragility of nature and the severe impact of pollution.

Yadav’s own contribution was deeply personal and focused on the rapid urbanisation of Hyderabad and its effects on the animals that once thrived in the region’s natural landscape. His work spoke to the city’s growing disconnect with nature, a theme that resonated in an age where concrete jungles continue to expand.