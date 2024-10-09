Hyderabad's fashion icons share their Navaratri outfit inspirations

HYDERABAD: Colour coordinating outfits according to festive themes has become the trendiest thing to do. We carefully accessorise too, hoping to achieve the most aesthetically attractive look. And most of us get an array of fashionable ideas online. So, this Navaratri, taking a curious look at social media trends, CE speaks to prominent personalities from the city about their beautiful outfits, sarees and the colours they have chosen to don for the festivities.

Shilpa Reddy, entrepreneur, model and socialite, speaks about the beautiful sarees she chose to drape this season and the prominence of each colour.

“Navaratri has so much to offer and dressing up the right way seems to be very important. I like the colours red, yellow and green. Each colour has its own significance and these three colours surely depict vibrancy, fertility and prosperity, all important for this festival too,” she explains.

The entrepreneur has posted pictures on her Instagram handle, where she is seen wearing a beautiful red handloom saree. This is surely an outfit inspiration and she says, “I wear handlooms more often and this Navaratri is absolutely an occasion to wear a handloom saree.”

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is truly an inspiration, not only professionally but also fashion-wise. Her choice of sarees is exquisite and we all admire her fashion sense. `For this Navaratri, we found out which saree colour she likes the most and why. “A white and red colour combination for a saree is the best for this season.

I remember a couple of fun tips passed from my grandmother. They believed in those days that silk yarns were living things. A couple of days before the poojas, they would air out the sarees.