Suiting up suavely

HYDERABAD: Wearing a formal suit and donning classy colours are definitely on the cards for men who have a penchant for dressing perfectly for a given occasion. Speaking of this, PN Rao Fine Suits has come to Jubilee Hills with a new collection.

Ketan Pishe and Naveen Pishe, partners of PN Rao, speak to CE about the store and collection.

“We are very happy to be in Hyderabad as it is an important market for us. We offer one-of-a-kind merchandise. This is basically a wonderful blend of ready-to-wear, where we have our two in-house brands: PN Rao and Newman. They cater to the formals, ceremonial and smart casuals markets,” Naveen explains, adding that customers here like a lot of embroidery, a hot trend right now.

“So, we have made it possible for customers to choose particular options. We also have fabrics and tailoring businesses. We have some very rare wool too,” he informs.

On choosing Hyderabad and how they thought of opening a store here, Ketan says, “In the last decade or so, we have seen Hyderabad become very conscious about fashion. People here are fashionable and seek quality. This is what made us think of coming here with our collection. And Hyderabadis are looking for the kind of attire we offer. We are also a very environmentally conscious brand.”

Naveen notes that what makes PN Rao different from other brands is the fact that his consultants are trained to understand the needs of the clientele. “We are backed by trained stylists as well. The pocket squares and ties enhance the entire look. The kind of fabrics and designs that we have are at least six months ahead in terms of fashion. We offer half-canvas and full-canvas suits too,” he adds.

He further mentions that great styles and fantastic tailoring mean that the suits are perfect. “The suits are made of horsehair and camel hair, making them flexible. So, the more you wear the suit, the more it takes the shape of your body.”