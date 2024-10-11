Abducted Odisha boy rescued in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A minor boy abducted from Odisha by two labourers was traced and rescued by the Rachakonda police on Thursday. The boy had been abducted from Komna in Nuapada district on September 29.

His parents lodged a complaint with the police in Odisha, who, using technical evidence, suspected that the boy was within the Rachakonda commissionerate limits.

After the local police reached out to the Rachakonda police, Commissioner of Police (CP) G Sudheer Babu directed the formation of a special team, which included personnel from the IT Cell, Special Operations Team and Bommalaramaram police.

Within 24 hours, the Rachakonda police tracked down the kidnappers — Duryodhan Bariha (30) and Padmini Maji (35) — who had been hiding near the brick kilns of Thumkunta village in Bommalaramaram mandal. The kidnappers were apprehended by the Odisha police, and the boy has been reunited with his parents. Further investigation will be conducted by the Komna police in Odisha.