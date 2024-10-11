Police issue traffic advisory for Ind vs Ban T20I match in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With the third T20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Saturday, the Rachakonda traffic police issued a traffic advisory, stating that restrictions will be in place between 4 pm and 11.50 pm.

The diversions will primarily be for heavy vehicles and trucks. Vehicles travelling from Chengicherla, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda towards Uppal will be diverted at Bhagayath road towards Nagole.

Travellers from LB Nagar headed towards Nagole or Uppal will be diverted at the Nagole metro station. Vehicles are suggested to take the Nagole Metro station - HMDA layout - Boduppal - Chengicherla X Road route.

Vehicles travelling from Tarnaka towards Uppal will be diverted at Habsiguda X Road and are recommended to head towards Nacharam - IOCL Cherlapally.

Similarly, those travelling from Ramanthapur to Uppal will be diverted and redirected to take the Street No. 8 Habsiguda road towards Uppal X Road.