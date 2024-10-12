Festive fires burn bright

HYDERABAD: A grand Durga Puja with a striking red theme symbolising power invoked an array of emotions in the hearts of Bengalis in Hyderabad.

The majestic puja pandal, the sacred sound of dhak, conch shells, and the energetic dunuchi naach, transported all to a vibrant West Bengal. Organised by the Bengalee Cultural Association, the Sarbojanin Durgotsav 2024 at the Banjara Function Hall kicked off on October 8 and will wrap up on October 13 on Maha Dashami.

“Performing Mata Puja and seeking her blessings is the essence of this celebration, while also showcasing the rich traditions of Bengali culture. To bring an authentic Bengali touch, we’ve invited expert craftsmen and artists all the way from Kolkata, something that no other Bengali association in Telangana has done before,” said Ranjit Paul, general secretary of the Association.

On the second day of the six-day celebrations, the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, performed aarti to Goddess Durga and participated in Pushpanjali and Devi Bhog.

“The entire planning of the puja, decoration, and cultural activities is being managed by the women of our association,” said Sanjay Pan, Vice President of the Bengalee Cultural Association.

Dandiya in full swing

Women twirling around in their stunning ghagra cholis to the upbeat rhythms of Garba songs is the first thing you notice as you step into Classic Gardens.

The vibrant lights, smiling faces, and men and women with dandiya sticks set the perfect mood for the Navkar Navratri Utsav 2024 – Season 7, organised by mother-daughter duo Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain.

“We organised this event to honour and preserve our rich culture and traditions. Navaratri is all about joy, devotion, and togetherness, and we believe it’s essential to keep these traditions alive for future generations. Through music, dance, and delicious food, we aim to create a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the spirit of this beautiful festival,” said Saloni Jain.

This year, they’ve gone all out with themed competitions and a celebrity appearance by Sourabh Raaj Jain. The décor gives you major Surat-Ahmedabad vibes right here in Hyderabad, and it’s been a hit with everyone.

On Ashtami, they took things up a notch with a grand Mahaarti, featuring elaborate decorations and around 5,000 people performing aarti to Mata Durga simultaneously—it was a wonderful spectacle!