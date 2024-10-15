Unidentified man vandalises worship site in Secunderabad, detained by police

HYDERABAD: An unidentified person reportedly vandalised an idol at a place of worship in Secunderabad in the early hours of Monday.

Locals, who heard a noise coming from the area, reached the site and witnessed the incident. They then reportedly turned violent while attempting to detain the man. Upon receiving information, officers from the Market police station rushed to the spot around 4.45 am on Monday and took the accused man into custody.

Speaking to the media, North Zone DCP S Rashmi Perumal said, “The police apprehended him (the accused) with the help of the locals. He sustained some injuries and is presently in a critical state in the hospital. We are verifying further details. After analysing all the CCTV footage, only one person has been identified and the same person is currently in our custody.”

Clips of the CCTV footage, widely circulated on social media, showed one person walking towards the place of worship, kicking the main gate and entering inside. The Market police have registered a case and further investigation is underway to find out the motive of the accused.

Protests erupt

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered outside the religious site in protest against similar incidents that have been taking place in the city and demanded strict action against those responsible. Several politicians reached the spot and raised their voices against the alleged vandalism. BJP leader Madhavi Latha was detained by the police while Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was placed under house arrest.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy also visited the site. “Such incidents are happening continuously at different places in Hyderabad, some people are doing this deliberately to create tensions in Hyderabad. I will also talk to the chief minister to look into this issue,” the state BJP president said.

Terming the alleged attack “deeply disturbing”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said such acts were a blot on the city’s tolerant fabric and demanded stringent action against the miscreant. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, noting that the place of worship has a history of 200 years, visited the site in the evening and urged the state government to take strict action against those responsible.