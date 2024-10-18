Ilambarithi back at helm of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

HYDERABAD: IAS officer K Ilambarithi took charge as the new commissioner of GHMC on Thursday. The development comes after the government issued orders on Wednesday, assigning him responsibilities as Commissioner.

Ilambarithi was given Full Additional Charge after Amrapali Kata was repatriated to the Andhra Pradesh cadre along with some more senior bureaucrats working in Telangana based on the orders from the DoPT.

Ilambarithi has previously worked in GHMC as the Additional Commissioner from 2010 to 2012.