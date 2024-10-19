Keeping the cricket dream alive

HYDERABAD: Like most guys, I gave up pursuing the dream of playing cricket very early in life because I knew the Indian cricket team would never pick me because my school team had already rejected me. My neighbourhood team would only pick me because a team needs 11 players. I eventually quit and picked up jokes for a living but if I could send a telegram to the past me, it would read ‘Don’t quit cricket, there is a team waiting for you’.

Let’s say you were a decent cricketer who could’ve made it to the international level if you had played your cards and caste right. But you couldn’t because life happens. Don’t quit your cricket dreams just yet! There are local leagues waiting to recruit fallen stars at a cheap price.

They’ll give you a jersey with your name and number, some pocket money, and the glorious chance to face Shoaib Bhai from Rasoolpura instead of Shoaib Akhtar from Rawalpindi. Who cares? You’re still getting paid to play cricket! There is also a high chance of being the one-eyed king of the blind. Here you could be Virat Kolhi within a radius of two kilometres.

Now, if you weren’t even at that level and your life was an endless saga of study hours—where the only cricket you played was when your parents were busy manufacturing another kid—don’t worry.

If those studies landed you a job, there’s still hope: your office’s corporate cricket team! After slogging all week, on Sunday, you can suit up to play Amazon vs Microsoft under the lights.

Sure, your boss is the captain, and his cricket skills could barely land him a waterboy position, but hey, we all felt the same about Sourav Ganguly post-2003, so…you’ll survive. This logic applies across fields: plumbers vs welders, theatre actors vs stand-up comedians, classical musicians vs rock bands. As long as there are 11 employees in your office, you have hope.