Get relief under your roof

HYDERABAD: In the last few years, we’ve become very health-conscious, monitoring our diets, getting our vitamin levels checked, and doing whatnot! But ailments and unforeseen events always loom over. The first stop is the hospital, where we cough up countless notes in a race to be hale and hearty. Sometimes, we stay on, even when we don’t really need to. And other times, we go to the hospital even though, we don’t really have to.

What if you could receive simple medical services and post-hospitalisation care in the comfort of your own home? Hyderabad-based HealthOnUs has become a one-stop solution for many, offering nursing, physiotherapy and dietician services at home and in its transition care centre. Jaya Bharat Reddy Damireddy, founder and MD of HealthOnUs, speaks to CE about his app, bottlenecks in nursing, transition care, and more.

Bharat explains that harsh realities during Covid birthed the idea for such a venture. He says, “Everyone wanted to get hospital beds even if they had mild Covid.

That’s when I thought: What if there was good nursing care and awareness among people that these cases can be treated at home?” HealthOnUs hit the ground running in August 2023, commencing services in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

“Even now, many cases in the healthcare system do not really require hospitalisation. In a sector that is mostly unorganised, we wanted to come up with something systematic and affordable,” he adds.

The result today is an app that has 18,000 active users in both cities. Bharat elaborated on the services in Hyderabad, saying, “We have 10 spokes in the city. You just have to book the service you need on our HealthOnUs app.

We get an alert and within thirty minutes, our in-house staff will be there with a specialised nursing kit containing 84 essential consumables, enabling the team to efficiently perform a wide range of medical and post-surgical procedures at home, as advised by the doctor of course. The app efficiently records information about medical treatments and patients can access the medical records on the app. So, we really are an extended arm for the primary healthcare providers.”

Bharat adds that nurses often don’t get the recognition they deserve, sharing, “Even today, healthcare in India means ‘doctor’, with nurses often being ignored even though they play a vital role in service delivery. I’ve often wondered if the patient even knows the name of the nurse helping him or her recover. We just call them ‘sister’ or ‘brother’, don’t we?”