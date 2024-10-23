Tollywood producer arrested for forgery to grab govt land

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) police arrested Tollywood producer and real estate businessman B Sivaramakrishna and two others for allegedly forging property documents and trying to grab government land.

Apart from Sivaramakrishna, the police also apprehended a realtor, M Lingamaiah, and K Chandrasekhar, who worked as a record assistant at the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute (TGSARI).

The case was registered at OU police station following a complaint from the TGSARI director, alleging that Chandrasekhar had misused his position in the institute and colluded with others to issue fake land documents pertaining to 83 acres of land in Raidurgam worth crores of rupees.

“The illegal documents were misused by these miscreants and created some legal litigation against those lands,” the FIR read.

Upon interrogation, Chandrasekhar reportedly confessed to committing forgery of documents in collusion with the two others. These false documents were used to show the government land, which is registered in the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) records, as private land, the cops said.

Subsequently, the OU police took the other two accused persons into custody and interrogated them. After obtaining sufficient evidence, the police produced the accused persons before the court and requested 15-day custody to complete the investigation and file the chargesheet.