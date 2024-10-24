Style wise with Anaita

HYDERABAD: Dussehra just went by and Diwali is right around the corner. To save us all the shopping hassle, Living Room Story has collaborated with renowned fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania to curate a festive edit. The stunning collection was recently showcased at the prestigious Peacock Life by Shabnam Gupta store in Jubilee Hills.

Speaking about the collaboration with Living Room Story, Anaita said, “I always collaborate with Living Stories. We do all our pop-ups together. We’ve done about six in Mumbai, and every time we’re in Mumbai, people fly in just for the day, saying, ‘Oh my God, we flew in just for your pop-up, it’s so amazing’.

So, when Peacock Life approached us, we thought it was the perfect place. We love the space, the way it’s divided into different rooms, and the homely vibe.

The furniture really complements what we do because even in Mumbai, our pop-up is in a cute old heritage space, so it has that homey feel. Here in Hyderabad, it’s a mini version—in a normal pop-up, we would have around 40 designers, but here we have about 10. We like to mix accessories, fashion, and lifestyle into everything we do, so we’re very happy to be in Hyderabad.”

She explained that the pop-up is meticulously curated, saying, “The three of us, myself included, have a similar sense of style, but there are some things one of us likes that the others don’t. So we have a unanimous vote on what stays and what goes—if one of us doesn’t like something, it’s out. All three of us have to love it.”

Anaita highlighted that this edit is more custom, given that Diwali is approaching. She shared, “There’s a lot of Indian wear, but also amazing Western jewellery.

The pieces we sell are timeless—they’re not about following a specific trend. It’s about being elegant and stylish but more importantly, about being you. When you come in, you’ll find the design or brand that speaks to you. It’s all about offering choices.”