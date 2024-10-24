Transforming skincare with nature’s touch

HYDERABAD: Concerned about the ingredients used in beauty and skincare products, Sunaina Jain Mutha set out to create something beneficial for everyone seeking natural and reliable skincare solutions. Her passion for contributing to society and providing high-quality products led her to start Prakriti - Nature Ka Touch. Her dedication to offering the best to consumers has resulted in a wide range of skincare, beauty, and baby care products, all sourced from natural ingredients. The Hyderabad-based entrepreneur shares her journey and vision for the future in a one-on-one interview, where she explains what motivated her to enter the skincare sector and how she plans to grow the brand.
Tell us about yourself and how you started Prakriti.
I have a Master’s degree in Biotechnology and have always been passionate about the environment, plants, and herbs. Initially, I worked as a professor teaching postgraduates for a year. After taking a break and getting married, I worked at Geethanjali as a front office counsellor and later as a PP2 teacher. I also worked in daycare and at NIIT, even though my background was in science. After conceiving, I left my job, but the desire to do something never left me.
The turning point came when my daughter started developing white patches on her skin after using certain products. There was a noticeable difference in her skin tone whenever she was exposed to indirect sunlight, and this deeply concerned me. I experimented with different brands from around the world, but nothing worked.
Given my background in biotechnology, I started researching the ingredients, pH levels, and other factors affecting her skin. I realised the products I was using, including well-known brands like SebaMed, were not suitable. I began formulating my own products, and after sharing them with family, who noticed the improvements, my sister encouraged me to start a brand—Prakriti was born from there.
What ingredients do you use?
Our ingredients are either sourced directly from my garden or certified, authentic suppliers. For instance, we get shea butter from Ghana and attar from friends in Dubai. One of the most harmful ingredients commonly found in products is disodium EDTA. Fragrance oils are also dangerous as they penetrate deeply into the skin. Unfortunately, many people only trust products if they are endorsed by celebrities.
Tell us about your brand
At Prakriti - Nature Ka Touch, we offer everything from shampoos to skincare for both kids and adults. We don’t differentiate between products for boys or girls because skin is skin—the difference comes from the products people use.
All of our products are so safe they can even be used on newborns. Before launching anything, we conduct R&D for six months and test the products through samples and reviews. We don’t use preservatives because our products are oil-based or powder-based, which don’t require preservatives. Even our shampoos, face washes, and hair masks come in powder form. For fragrance, we use attar, which is safe and allergy-free.
What challenges have you faced?
We’ve been in the market for two years, and one of our biggest challenges is the lack of awareness among consumers. People often trust celebrities or influencers without fully understanding the harmful effects of certain products. My mission isn’t driven by money but by the desire to educate others. My concern is for people who aren’t aware of the potential dangers in everyday skincare products.
Can you tell us more about the beauty products you offer?
We have a range of butter-based lipsticks that incorporate healing crystals mined directly from the earth. These crystals are ground into powder to give the lipsticks their colour.
Our colour cosmetics line includes lipsticks, eyeshadows, and perfumes, which started after my daughter’s unpleasant experience.
Can you tell us about the fancy candles you’ve been making?
I’ve created decorative candles for Diwali, shaped like sweets, flowers, and even cartoons. These candles are fragranced to enhance your mood and create a calming atmosphere. I also customise hampers for festivals and special occasions.
Where can people find your products?
We have a website, and while we were previously on Amazon, we are no longer there. You can find us at www.prakritinaturekatouch.com. We are committed to being plastic-free, using glass jars and aluminium tins for packaging. There are some challenges in maintaining this approach, but it’s essential for our brand.
What’s next for the brand?
I want to continue pursuing my passion for natural skincare. Although it’s taking time for people to discover us, I’m confident they will eventually recognize the value of our products.