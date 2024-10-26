Flavours that feel like home

HYDERABAD: Devamrutham - Pure Homely Food is the kind of place that gives you a warm, familiar feeling the moment you walk in. With its cozy and inviting interiors, the atmosphere instantly reminds you of being at home. It’s simple, yet comforting, just like the food they serve. You can’t help but feel relaxed here, like you’re about to sit down for a meal prepared with love and care.

Their menu offers a good variety, from hearty thalis to tiffins, signature dishes, and comforting rice meals. What stands out is how everything on the menu feels like it was made with the same attention to detail you’d expect in a home-cooked meal. It’s not overly fancy but rather rooted in tradition and full of flavour, which is what makes it special.

One of the highlights here is their famous thali. It’s a real feast for those who appreciate the little details that go into a wholesome meal. The thali comes loaded with onion pakoda, bhindi fry, sorakaya chutney, jeera rice, fried rice, rasam, sambar, palakura pappu, paneer sabzi, papad, puri, and more. Not to forget, there’s curd, podi, and a delicious serving of seviyan payasam to finish things off. It’s the kind of thali that brings you back to your roots, with every bite reminding you of the meals you grew up eating at home. For thali lovers, this is a must-try. It’s simple, yet bursting with the kind of flavour that lingers.

Another standout dish is the Ragi Sangati paired with Pachi Pulusu and Roti Pachadi. It’s a rustic combination that really hits home if you’re fond of traditional food. The Pachi Pulusu, with its blend of brinjal and onion, is both tangy and flavourful, pairing perfectly with the Ragi Sangati’s hearty texture. It’s a meal that feels humble but incredibly satisfying, like something your grandmother would make on a quiet afternoon.