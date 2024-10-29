Firecracker shops ignore GHMC’s trade licence rule in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: There are hardly any takers for the trade licence made mandatory by the GHMC for setting up temporary firecracker shops in the twin cities ahead of Deepavali on October 31.

GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi had made it clear last week that temporary fireworks shops must obtain trade licences, paying Rs 11,000 as fees for retail and Rs 66,000 for wholesale shops.

Applications are processed through Citizen Service Centres across GHMC circles. Meanwhile, police personnel are conducting checks to prevent firecracker shops from springing up in densely populated areas and in residential zones.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the site of the fire mishap at Bogulkunta on Monday. Local officials told him that the shop had been running with only a temporary licence that allowed the owner to open an outlet in an open area.

At 9:18 pm on Sunday, the Fire department received a call reporting a fire at Paras Fireworks, prompting the dispatch of the Gowliguda fire tender.

Additional support was sent, including a water bowser from Gandhi OP and multipurpose tenders from Yakutpura, Musheerabad and Assembly. While the fire began at the store, it spread to the adjacent eatery. Five fire tenders were eventually deployed to extinguish the flames.