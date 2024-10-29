Man attempts self-immolation during Prajavani over land dispute in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A man attempted suicide by dousing petrol on his body during the weekly Prajavani programme held at the GHMC head office here on Monday.

He allegedly took the extreme step as the GHMC town planning authorities did not pay heed to pleas to cancel the building permission granted to his brother for land that is being disputed in the court.

The staff and police there intervened and stopped Anil Kumar by pouring water on his body. He is from Ramnagar.

Anil has five brothers, who allegedly divided more than 500 square yards of land in Ramnagar without giving a rightful share to him. Anil reached out to the court and obtained a stay regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, one of his brothers approached GHMC Musheerabad Circle, Town Planning Wing and obtained building permission reportedly by paying bribes.

Upset over the permission, Anil submitted representations to concerned authorities and in the Prajavani programme on a few occasions demanding the cancellation of the building permission and suspension of officials.

Getting tired of authorities not paying heed to his concerns, he took the extreme step. GHMC officials said that they would inquire into the issue and take necessary action.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)