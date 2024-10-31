Decade of excellence

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad’s art scene, only a handful of galleries genuinely go that extra mile—ones that bring change through art, share ideas, encourage young artists, and give them a real stage to shine. Dhi Art Space, led by Bhargavi Gundala, is one of those rare gems.

Now, as Dhi celebrates its 10th anniversary, Bhargavi speaks about this decade-long journey, filled with passion and dedication, to create a space for budding artists to thrive.

As a trained artist and art collector herself, Bhargavi started Dhi to be a welcoming, interactive space—a place where artists, performers, poets, and creative minds could come together to talk, share, and showcase their work.

“I felt the need for a space where the younger generation of artists could walk in without hesitation to share and learn new ones,” she says, adding, “Dhi has exceeded my expectations by becoming one of the seminal spaces for artistic engagement in the city. We work with artists from across the country and the world to bring the best practices to Hyderabad.”

Over the years, Dhi has hosted many exhibitions, and some stand out for Bhargavi, who says, “Several shows have stayed with me from Dhi’s journey. ‘Crafting the Crossroads’ was one of them. As part of the exhibition, Chathuri Nissansala, an artist from Sri Lanka, presented her work in Hyderabad. There was a show by Srihari Bolekar in 2021 called ‘Unknown’ which was a huge success. It was one of the rare occasions where a senior artist did a solo. ‘Mapping Territories’ by Sumana Som and Neha Verma presented a beautiful conversation with artists from the cities of Hyderabad and Lucknow.”

What makes Dhi truly unique is its focus on supporting young talent and guiding them towards successful careers. Dhi has grown into four pillars—Dhi Contemporary, Dhi Artspace, Dhi Collective, and Dhi Residency.