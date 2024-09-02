Rains bring reptile visitors to city homes

HYDERABAD: With rains lashing the city for the last two days, there were instances of snakes being found in some residences.Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) has been receiving calls to rescue snakes found in houses, which usually leads to panic amongst residents.

GHSPCA coordinator Soudharm Bhandari told TNIE, “We received a call from Rajendranagar on Friday to rescue a cobra which was found inside a house. Two more calls were received on Saturday from Medchal and Ibrahimpatnam for snake rescue. These were rat snakes. In this rainy season, we mostly rescue rat snakes, which are commonly found and are nonpoisonous”.

Apart from snakes, the team has also rescued some street dogs stuck in rain and a crane.

Bhandari urged people not to panic and reach out to support groups in case they spot a snake.

A python was also found near an ice factory in Hasan Nagar in the Old City on Saturday night. which was also rescued safely by snake catcher Hakeem Meer Shakeel Ali.

Lineman braves elements to restore power

A junior lineman, Shivaji, won the hearts of many for braving the elements in restoring power supply in Wanaparthy circle on Sunday. Despite heavy rains, he replaced the disk insulator on 11 kv feeder in Atmakur section in Wanaparthy circle. Shivaji works at Amatkur town office of TGSPDCL. Several other employees of SPDCL and NPDCL also did their best to restore power supply in Hyderabad and other parts of state.