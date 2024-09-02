Sigh of relief as Hyderabad receives moderate rains

HYDERABAD: Even as heavy rains lashed Khammam and other districts for the second consecutive day, residents of Hyderabad heaved a sigh of relief as only moderate rainfall was witnessed in the city, with Malakpet recording 46.8 mm on Sunday.

However, roads wore a deserted look with people preferring not to venture out but stay indoors on Sunday. Several business establishments and shops remained closed in the city. Trees were uprooted in some localities and branches fell on roads in several others. However, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency sprang into action to clear most of the roads by 7 pm.

The agency managed to address as many as 24 complaints with regard to water inundation and 105 out of a total of 115 complaints on uprooted trees.

HYDRAA Commissioner

AV Ranganath conducted inspections in Shaikpet, Tolichowki and Begumpet and advised officials to ensure that rain water does not stagnate in the areas. Residents of several areas, including East Marredpally, Bowenpally, Manikonda and Rajendranagar, complained of power disruptions.

In several areas, including Brahamanwada (Begumpet), LB Nagar police station, Narsapur ‘X’ Roads (Moosapet), Gachibowli, Taranagar (Jubilee Hills) and Khairtabad market, rain water got stagnated.

The outsourced GHMC workers, who were pumping out the clogged water under the Lakdikapul Metro station, said “This is a low-lying area that is why water keeps clogging here time and again.”

Meanwhile, many, including auto-rickshaw drivers, shopowners and street vendors, pointed out that their work took a hit owing to the consistent downpour.

Around 2 pm, Syed Fariuddin was pushing his CNG auto at Himayathnagar with the help of a passerby. “Usually till this time, I pick up around seven to eight passengers but today it just has been three to four,” he lamented.

Speaking to TNIE, Sunnala Raju, a constable at the Traffic police station, said: “Being Sunday, traffic was less. Since the city experienced moderate rains, there is no water stagnation. Otherwise, there would have been heavy traffic jam.”

“It’s good that tomorrow (Monday) is a holiday for students. But government offices, private sector and other establishments will be functioning. If rains continue, then there will be traffic jams all over the city,” he added.