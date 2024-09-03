South Central Railway cancels 140 trains; one track to be ready today

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled over 140 trains on Monday, partially cancelled at least two, and diverted at least 38 trains originating from or terminating in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for September 3 owing to heavy rainfall and waterlogging on the tracks.

According to railway officials, around 10,000 passengers, who were stranded in multiple trains, were transported to their destinations through a collective effort by availing services of a total of 158 AP and TGRTC buses over the past few days.

Passengers were stranded as the trains were halted at Kesamudram railway station in Mahabubabad after the gravel on the tracks was washed away near the Intakanne section due to heavy rains on Sunday morning. Consequently, train services on the Vijayawada-Kazipet-Warangal route were suspended.

SCR officials said around 500 workers, supervised by officials, are carrying out restoration works on the Intakanne-Kesamudram section. “The repair work is going on at five locations, including a major one. Traffic is expected to resume on at least one of the tracks by Tuesday evening if the weather conditions are favourable. Moderate rains continued at the spot and floodwater flowed under the track. By Wednesday, both tracks should be completely ready, if not on Tuesday, and traffic is likely to completely resume,” an official told TNIE.

Meanwhile, five special trains were run to transport passengers from Kazipet to Danapur and Bangalore and also from Vijayawada to Chennai and Visakhapatnam, the officials said.