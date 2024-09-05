Do music for music’s sake

HYDERABAD: From collaborating with many great Indian maestros to working with renowned international musicians, Pt Abhiman Kaushal’s journey as a tabla artiste is nothing short of extraordinary. His unique ability to blend traditional tabla rhythms with diverse musical genres has not only earned him acclaim in India but also positioned him as a prominent figure on the international music scene. Additionally, ‘White Sun II’, an album in which Abhiman was a featured percussionist, won a Grammy award under the New Age Music category. Currently serving as an Adjunct Professor of Ethnomusicology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Pt Abhiman Kaushal shares his inspiring journey with CE as he takes the stage at Saptaparni.

Can you share your experince in Hyderabad?

I’m in Hyderabad to perform at a beautiful venue called Saptaparni. I performed there last year and really enjoyed it because of the venue’s ambience it’s very tastefully, artistically, and ethnically designed. They invited me back, and I’m here for a short trip to perform a tabla solo concert today.

Tell us about the concert

The concert was a traditional tabla solo; where I shared different compositions with the audience. As you know, the tabla serves two prominent roles — as an accompanying instrument for music, dance, and other instruments, and as a solo instrument. This time I showcased the full range of tabla compositions.

How did you first encounter the tabla, and who were your mentors?

I come from an artistic background. My mother, Sumathy Kaushal, was one of the most prominent Kuchipudi gurus in Hyderabad. My father RB Kaushal, originally from Uttar Pradesh, served in the Indian Navy but his passion was playing tabla. He learned from a great master called Ustad Amir Hussain Khan from then Bombay. When I was born, my father had retired from the Navy but practiced tabla every day at home. As a child, I was drawn to the sounds and he began teaching me. Eventually, he felt I needed more structured discipline, so he put me under the guidance of a great tabla maestro Ustad Shaik Dawood in Hyderabad. Later, I continued my training with Pandit B NandKumar.