Extortionist held for bid to misuse HYDRAA name

HYDERABAD: Following directions of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath, the Sangareddy police have arrested a self-proclaimed social activist who tried to extort money from a builder in Ameenpur while claiming to be associated with the agency.

The accused was identified as B Viplav Sinha, who approached a builder in Ameenpur of Sangareddy district, threatening him for money. Several aggrieved builders from Sangareddy had approached Ranganath on Monday and informed him that Sinha had been extorting them under the guise of protecting public interest.

Following the complaints, Ranganath instructed the SP concerned to investigate the matter. Upon confirming the allegations, local police registered a case against Sinha, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

HYDRAA has issued a warning against such extortion activities, making it clear that anyone caught using the agency’s name for personal gain will face legal consequences, including imprisonment. The HYDRAA commissioner said that he was receiving reports that some unscrupulous persons were posing as social activists and attempting to blackmail builders and residents by falsely claiming that their properties were in violation of HYDRAA regulations, such as being built in FTL or buffer zones of water bodies.

These impersonators claim to have close connections with senior officials and threaten to file complaints with HYDRAA unless they are paid.

Ranganath made it clear that strict action will be taken against those involved in these extortion schemes. He urged the public, including builders and residents, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police or HYDRAA.

“Even households and flat owners in multistoried apartments have been approached by these so-called social activists, who demand money by promising to influence HYDRAA actions and prevent enforcement against their properties,” Ranganath said.