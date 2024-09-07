Grey hair, colourful memories

HYDERABAD: They pamper us. They make the most delicious dishes and give us the biggest hugs. When parents reprimand us, they reprimand them. Grandparents. If there was a word synonymous with angels, this is what it would be… So, on Grandparent’s Day, CE listens as three grandparents speak about grand-parenthood and well, take a walk down memory lane.

SUDARSHAN KOKUL, 83, RETIRED MAJOR

“An agrarian family’s life in Cheriyal village (Siddipet) in the 1940s was no cakewalk. But my grandmother always brought cheer. And my, she made the most delicious butter you’d ever had,” says Sudarshan, explaining how she would use cow dung cakes and light a fire to boil milk. “It would just turn to this beautiful pinkish colour. She’d make curd, buttermilk, and of course, we kids used to stuff our faces with that butter to the point where we had white moustaches like old men and women,” he laughs.

Now sporting his very own white moustache, Sudarshan turns grandfather as he speaks of his two grandchildren, both in their teens. “My grandchildren are the lights of my life. Both their parents work so I looked after them, hearing every little chitter-chatter and helping them with their homework. Every day with them is a gift and it is so rewarding being their grandfather,” he says.

The retired major says he owes his career to his grandmother, who instilled good values in him. “The one heirloom from her that I’ve passed on to my grandchildren is her agrarian wisdom. She would always say, ‘Never waste a single grain on your plate’. Well, sometimes they listen,” he chuckles.