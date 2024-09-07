Savoury celebrations

HYDERABAD: Sipping on a Mango Delight made with mango crush and whipped cream, perfectly paired with starters like Paneer Tikka, Chicken Kabab, and Veggie Cutlet, the menu for the 12th anniversary of Royal Reve Hotel was a treat worth every minute. Seated at Lazeez restaurant, it was a delightful moment to savour the delicious offerings.

The hotel was beautifully set up for the celebration, with a photo booth at the entrance, a special menu display, and the lobby adorned with flowers making it the perfect place for a sumptuous lunch or dinner.

As we settled in, we were informed that either a mocktail or dessert would be on the house, a complimentary gesture in celebration of the anniversary.

A buffet with an array of cuisines awaited us, featuring soups, salads, Chinese, Indian and Continental food, and a tempting selection of desserts. They also offered an a la carte menu, perfect for those who might find the buffet spread overwhelming.

We opted for some Chinese cuisine, starting with Chilli Chicken and Vegetable Fried Rice a delicious combination. We also sampled the Chicken Pasta and a few starters from the buffet.

While enjoying our meal, Akhilesh Kumaar, the General Manager at Royal Reve Hotel, Secunderabad, shared, “It has been 12 years since we started this place, and we are overjoyed by the public’s response. On this anniversary, we ensured every guest enjoyed our food spread. We also have our exclusive vegetarian dining, which serves pure vegetarian food with a variety of options. It’s wonderful to see people coming here with their friends and family to spend quality time over great food.”

As we concluded our meal, we chose from the dessert menu, indulging in the classic Hyderabadi Qubani Ka Meeta topped with ice cream — an ideal way to end a delightful feast.

Overall, it was a fulfilling celebration at Royal Reve Hotel, Secunderabad.