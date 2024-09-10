Celebrating life’s simple joys

HYDERABAD: Art is a narrative that can describe any situation, even those from times nearly forgotten. Through creativity and imagination, artists produce works that reflect the everyday situations we encounter. Every artwork carries a message, and the ongoing art show ‘Pause and Reflect’, at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad until September 8, is a prime example. Curated by Annapurna Madipadiga, the exhibition features mesmerising pieces by four exceptional artists: Mukhtar Ahmed Sardar, Dhruv Patel, Dhushyant Patel, and G Reghu.

Speaking with curator Annapurna about the show ‘Pause and Reflect’ and the process of bringing together these remarkable artists, she explains, “The concept of ‘Pause and Reflect’ is based on today’s fast-paced life. We have become so busy that we miss out on small memories and simple pleasures, like standing under a tree and enjoying the breeze. These experiences have become luxuries, and we hardly find time for them. However, these are the things that make us human. When you look at Reghu ji’s work, it captures small memories of what we might consider mundane tasks like a mother hugging her child, people practicing yoga, or even a simple walk. These have become activities to schedule rather than enjoy spontaneously. Dhushyant’s work, for example, depicts eating a watermelon and savouring each bite, or taking a small swim in a pond — experiences that are rare these days. These are the moments that truly matter in our daily lives. The art show urges us to make time to pause and reflect on our lives and memories.”

Regarding her choice of artists for the show, she says, “Reghu ji is the most senior among them, and his journey is something we can all learn from. He moved to Bhopal to study under Swaminathan, and you can see that experience reflected in his work. Mukhtar Ahmed Sardar, from Mumbai, comes from a humble background. His work is inspired by old, weathered walls — childhood memories that continue to influence his art. His abstract paintings are vibrant with colour. We have two painters and two sculptors. Dhruv, the youngest artist, is from Baroda and focuses on an animal theme, primarily monkeys. He believes monkeys are closely related to humans and conveys emotions through these characters. Dhushyant works with delicate watercolours and has also experimented with fibreglass sculpture. His work is childlike yet realistic. While each of the four artists has a distinct style, they are united by a shared emotion that resonates with the simplest memories we often overlook today.”