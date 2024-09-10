Use latest tech to develop Green Pharma City: CM Revanth Reddy to officials

HYDERABAD: Directing officials to expedite the development of Green Pharma City at Mucharla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the latest global technology available should be used for its development.

On Monday, the chief minister held a review meeting with officials. He directed them to take all measures necessary to ensure that Green Pharma City remains environmentally sustainable and free from pollution. He stressed that industrial development should not cause any inconvenience to the people in surrounding areas.

Revanth told them to construct roads and take steps to provide drinking water, electricity, drainage and other essential infrastructure. He also instructed officials to assess future needs and plan infrastructure accordingly. He mentioned that several prominent pharmaceutical companies are already expressing interest in investing in Green Pharma City, and the government will soon begin consultations with them.

The chief minister said the Green Pharma City should become a one-stop hub for drug manufacturing companies, as well as biotech and life sciences firms. He highlighted that priority will be given to the production of antibiotics, fermentation products, synthetic drugs, chemicals, vitamins, vaccines, drug formulations, nutraceuticals, herbal medicinal products, speciality chemicals, cosmetics, and related products. Additionally, research and development will be a major focus.

He announced that a special university will be established within the city for research, training and skill development, with courses designed to enhance employment opportunities in the healthcare and pharma sectors.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary (Industries) Department Jayesh Ranjan and other officials attended the meeting.