Five held with 254 kg ganja, pistol seized in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar police arrested five persons for allegedly smuggling 254 kg of ganja from Araku in AP to UP and Mumbai via Hyderabad. The cops seized the contraband from the accused while they were travelling in two cars along the ORR on Tuesday. A countrymade pistol was also confiscated.

The accused were identified as Thakur Sachin Singh, 30, Mohd Nadeem, 21, Mohd Saqlain, 24, Mohd Saleem, 24, and Prasanth Singh, 22. Two others, Vinod Kumar Yadav and Ravinder Yadav, fled from the scene when the cops arrived.

According to the police, Thakur and Vinod have been transporting dry ganja from Araku for five years. On Friday, Thakur called three accomplices from Mumbai. All of them met with the supplier, Raju. Their plan was to reportedly deliver 150 kg to a peddler in UP and the rest in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, they stopped on the service road at ORR to shift 100 kg of ganja to the car. Meanwhile, the police intercepted the cars and seized the drugs, pistol and the vehicles.