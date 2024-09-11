Optimal nutrition is the key

HYDERABAD: Carbs, proteins, fats, fibres, calories — these are terms frequently heard when planning a diet or among those who are conscious about dieting. But how effective are they in achieving optimal nutrition for your body? How much do they contribute to overall well-being and disease prevention? Addressing these issues, Shraddha Vyas, an author, nutritionist and certified health & wellness coach, recently launched her book, ‘Nutrition Interventions for Disease Prevention — An Applied Perspective’, at Simi’s World, Film Nagar. The book aims to enhance diet and nutrition to promote overall health and well-being. CE speaks with her about the book and its key highlights.

With 15 years of experience in teaching, research projects, workshops, and training courses, along with 7 years of practice in diet and wellness consultation, Shraddha Vyas identified a pressing need for a resource offering clear guidelines on improving dietary habits and making lifestyle modifications. This realisation led to the launch of her book. Explaining its core concept, Shraddha Vyas says, “The book focuses on enhancing diet and nutrition to promote overall health and well-being, aiming to prevent lifestyle-related diseases like cardiovascular diseases, obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. It is designed to be accessible to MSc and BSc nutrition students, interns, practicing dietitians, and anyone interested in gaining a deeper understanding of nutrition and wellness.”

One of the key highlights is a dedicated chapter on nutrigenomics, introducing the concept of personalised nutrition. “It explores how dietary counselling can be tailored based on an individual’s genomic profile, providing practical insights for nutritionists looking to incorporate nutrigenomics into their practice.”

She said another significant feature of the book is the inclusion of case studies and discussions. “I selected three common health scenarios — poor gut health, type 2 diabetes, and menopausal challenges in women, along with irregular periods in adolescent girls. These real-world examples provide practical guidance on applying the principles discussed throughout the book.”

Reflecting on her experience writing the book, she says it has profoundly influenced her approach to patient care. “It deepened my understanding of food groups, moderation in diet planning, and the importance of lifestyle modifications and behavioural strategies in managing health conditions. The writing process also introduced me to emerging trends in nutrition, which I now integrate into my practice.”