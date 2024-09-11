Three booked for obstructing demolitions at Sunnam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police registered a case against three persons who attempted to self-immolate at Sunnam Cheruvu in a protest against demolitions of illegal constructions by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency on Saturday.

The accused, Venkatesh, 35, his wife Lakshmi, 28, and another person, Naresh, 28, doused themselves with kerosene in a bid to end their lives on September 8. The cops intervened and foiled their attempt, after which they were then taken into preventive custody.

Meanwhile, an assistant executive engineer at the north tanks division alleged that the trio’s attempt to die by suicide obstructed the government officials from performing their duty and lodged a complaint with the Madhapur police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the three persons under Section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

23 COPS ASSIGNED TO HYDRAA

Hyderabad: To ensure the efficient operation of the HYDRAA, 23 inspectors, Reserve Inspectors (RIs) and Reserve Sub-Inspectors (RSI) have been assigned and attached to work under the agency’s supervision. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath had written to the DGP seeking the deputation of police officers to serve under HYDRAA, an organisation established by the government for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR). Among the 23 cops, 15 are inspectors, three are RIs, two are RSIs and three are SIs. They hail from Khammam, Medak, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad.