GHMC makes arrangements for smooth Ganesh idol immersion

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been making all the necessary arrangements for smooth idol immersion in Hussainsagar and other water bodies to facilitate the celebrations for devotees on September 17.

Groups of sanitation workers have been formed to clean the garbage produced along the routes during the procession.

They will work in three shifts in the name of Ganesh Action Teams (GATs). Each team will contain five to 12 workers depending on the area and requirement. About 3,000 sanitation workers will be involved in the immersion duties.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has formed committees to carry out pothole and road repairs, street lights and tree pruning from the Ganesh mandaps to various water bodies and artificial ponds where idol immersion will occur.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said necessary measures have been taken to ensure that no problems arise during the procession and immersion.