Top cops participate in route inspection for Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the final procession and immersion of Lord Ganesh idols on September 17, top cops including DGP Jitender, Hyderabad CP CV Anand, Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu and others on Saturday took part in a joint inspection of the route covering important areas in the city.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti and other senior officials from HMDA, R&B, Transco, HMWS & SB also participated in the inspection.

The officials commenced the inspection from Balapur Ganesh temple, where they participated in a pooja, and then visited critical areas of the route till Hussain Sagar, spanning a distance of 19 km.

The key locations in the route include Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, Nayapool, MJ Market upto Telugu Talli flyover. The officials noted that nearly 25,000 police personnel are being deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival.

Further, the cops noted that multiple police teams, including the traffic wing, quick response teams, dog squads, anti-chain snatching teams, SHE teams will be deployed along with the law and order cops.