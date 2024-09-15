Traffic curbs in Hyderabad for Ganesh idol immersion on Tuesday

HYDERABAD: Various roads in the city, which are part of the final procession of Ganesha idol immersion, will either remain closed for regular traffic or will see diversions on Tuesday, the Hyderabad police announced. The restrictions will be in place from 8 am on Tuesday to 8 am on Thursday.

The main procession starts from Katta Maisamma temple at Balapur and proceeds towards Chandrayangutta, Falanuma, Charminar, Abids X Roads, Basheerbagh till the Necklace Road.

The procession from Secunderabad joins the main procession at Liberty junction while processions from East zone and Uppal areas join the main one at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar.

The processions coming from Tolichowki and Erragadda will reach Necklace Road through various routes; and those coming from Erragadda will merge with the main procession at MJ Market.

Regular traffic will not be allowed to move on the main procession route from 6 am on Tuesday to 10 am Wednesday. “These traffic restrictions will be extended if the situation demands,” said Hyderabad CP CV Anand.

The main traffic diversion points to look out for are Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta X Road, MBNR X Road, Chanchalguda Jail X Roads, Moosarambagh and Chaderghat Bridge.

Diversions will also be in place at Shamsheergunj, Moghalpura, Osmania Bazaar, Nayapul, SJ Rotary, MJ Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, Afzalgunj, Puranapul, Osmangunj and Ajanta Gate (Exhibition Ground).