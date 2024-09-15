Traffic curbs in Hyderabad for Ganesh idol immersion on Tuesday

HYDERABAD: Various roads in the city, which are part of the final procession of Ganesha idol immersion, will either remain closed for regular traffic or will see diversions on Tuesday, the Hyderabad police announced. The restrictions will be in place from 8 am on Tuesday to 8 am on Thursday.
The main procession starts from Katta Maisamma temple at Balapur and proceeds towards Chandrayangutta, Falanuma, Charminar, Abids X Roads, Basheerbagh till the Necklace Road.
The procession from Secunderabad joins the main procession at Liberty junction while processions from East zone and Uppal areas join the main one at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar.
The processions coming from Tolichowki and Erragadda will reach Necklace Road through various routes; and those coming from Erragadda will merge with the main procession at MJ Market.
Regular traffic will not be allowed to move on the main procession route from 6 am on Tuesday to 10 am Wednesday. “These traffic restrictions will be extended if the situation demands,” said Hyderabad CP CV Anand.
The main traffic diversion points to look out for are Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta X Road, MBNR X Road, Chanchalguda Jail X Roads, Moosarambagh and Chaderghat Bridge.
Diversions will also be in place at Shamsheergunj, Moghalpura, Osmania Bazaar, Nayapul, SJ Rotary, MJ Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, Afzalgunj, Puranapul, Osmangunj and Ajanta Gate (Exhibition Ground).
Traffic will not be allowed to enter the PVNR Marg and Upper Tank Bund from Karbala Maidan, Buddha Bhavan, Sailing Club and Nallagutta Junction.
Diversion will also be in place at Gun Foundry, AR Petrol Pump at KLK Building, Liberty Junction, BRK Bhavan junction near Telugu Talli Junction, Ravindra Bharati, Khairatabad Junction, Kavadiguda Junction, Musheerabad X road, RTC X Road, Katta Maisamma temple on Lower Tank Bund and Indira Park Junction.
RTC buses will also follow the traffic diversion points as per the above mentioned list.
The city police also gave separate exit routes for movement of lorries or empty trucks after the completion of the immersion procession.
Heavy commercial vehicles travelling via Hyderabad from other districts and states will not be allowed to enter the city and must take the Outer Ring Road. Interstate or district buses will also face traffic restrictions across various routes.
Liberty, Ranigunj, Telugu Talli Statue, Kavadiguda, Narayanaguda X Roads, RTC X Roads, Musheerabad X Roads, Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road (PVNR Marg) and People’s Plaza.
Commuters travelling to or from the RGI Airport are advised to avoid the Necklace Road, NTR Marg, Tank Bund Road and the route of the main procession.