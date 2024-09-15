Woman dies after RTC bus hits her; driver held

HYDERABAD: A day after a young woman pedestrian was hit by an RTC bus at Madhapur, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as K Madhavi (25) who was returning home from work on Friday night. She was crossing the Kothaguda crossroads in Madhapur when an RTC bus from the Miyapur depot reached the crossroads and rammed into her from behind, police said.

CCTV footage of the accident was widely circulated on social media on Saturday. The footage revealed that when Madhavi sensed the bus from behind, she attempted to steer clear of the scene.

“The victim sustained severe injuries and was immediately shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment,” the Madhapur police said and added, “Around 4 am on Saturday, she was shifted to Gandhi hospital. But she later succumbed to her injuries.”

Further investigation is underway.