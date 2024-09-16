Metro trains to operate past midnight on Sept 17

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) have made special arrangements to facilitate and manage the heavy rush from Ganesh festivities in metro and general trains at Khairatabad station in particular. Extra trains with higher frequency will be run during peak hours till the end of idol immersion.

In the last couple of weeks, a heavy rush has been witnessed on Hyderabad Metro trains. The number of passengers is crossing the five lakh mark every day.

On Sunday, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy convened a meeting with L&TMRHL Managing Director KVB Reddy and other senior officers to make special arrangements in view of the festivities.

An official statement said that on September 17 (Tuesday) the trains will be operating past midnight. The last trains in all directions will leave at 1 am and reach their respective destinations at around 2 am on Wednesday.

Additional police and private security personnel are deployed at Khairatabad and Lakdikapul Metro stations. Additional ticket counters will be set up at select Metro stations to meet the demand.

MMTS special services

South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight MMTS special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during idol immersion in twin cities on the intervening night of September 17 and 18, between 10 pm on Tuesday and 4 am on Wednesday.