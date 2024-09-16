Hyderabad

Tech company loses Rs 33 lakh to cyber fraud

Trusting the email communication, the company’s client, who is based in the US, made transactions to the tune of $39,679 to the fraudster’s account.
The victim suspects that the cyber fraud collected the details of his current bank account and kept him busy by engaging him in a long conversation. (Representational Image)
The victim suspects that the cyber fraud collected the details of his current bank account and kept him busy by engaging him in a long conversation. (Representational Image)
HYDERABAD: An IT company in Begumpet lost over Rs 33 lakh after cyber fraudsters allegedly hacked into their official email ID and sent a mail to one of their global clients claiming that the company had changed their banking information.

Trusting the email communication, the company’s client, who is based in the US, made transactions to the tune of $39,679 to the fraudster’s account.

When the IT company did not receive their remuneration, they approached their client only to realise that unauthorised personnel, who do not belong to the company, had sent a mail to the company. “We did not know about the transactions as those emails never appeared in the inbox or sent folder,” alleged the company.

While the management has reached out to the bank to alert them about the alleged fraudulent transaction, a case has been registered with the Hyderabad cybercrime police. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and BNS on charges of cheating, fraud and impersonation.

