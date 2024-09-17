Call of the mountains

Soon after the course, he embarked on the Seven Summits journey in January 2017 with a climb up to Mt Kilimanjaro, where his sister became Asia’s youngest to reach the peak. “That first expedition was incredible. I still thank the immigration officers in Delhi for allowing a minor to travel abroad without parents. They heard about my record and decided to let me through,” he further adds.

Most recently, the 28-year-old climbed Mount Elbrus solo on August 21, 2024. “I had planned the summit on Independence Day, but bad weather kept me stuck at base camp for a while. My ultimate goal is to conquer the Seven Summits and write a book about my adventures, sharing the stories of the people and cultures I encounter along the way,” he explains.

Of course, achieving dreams isn’t easy—it requires sacrifices. Vineel quit his job midway to focus on his climbing goals. He also drew inspiration from people like Ravi Kumar, a fellow student he met while studying different terrains and the Seven Summits at HMI. “Ravi, an experienced climber and a close friend of Malli Mastan Babu, gave me invaluable advice and helped me plan my path to conquer the Seven Summits.”

While his love for nature has always fuelled his passion, Vineel’s real challenge has been the years-long journey before and after Kilimanjaro. He funded that climb by training his sister to become Asia’s youngest on the peak while juggling BTech studies. “Clearing the expedition debts in six years showed me that true grit goes far beyond the climb itself,” he shares, adding, “To succeed in this field or in life, you need to stay calm and face challenges head-on, no matter how tough they seem. My experience working as a delivery boy, in billing departments, and at a call centre has really helped me develop these skills.”

Despite his lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest and setting a world record, the economic downturn during the pandemic made sponsorships hard to come by. “A few years ago, the state government recognised my potential and promised to sponsor my Everest expedition, but that fell through. Self-funding for expeditions is a tough challenge, not just in mountaineering but in any sport. I have to thank my parents for their support; they even encouraged me to take a loan to climb Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Elbrus,” he says, adding that he is getting ready for further accomplishments (climbing Mt Everest) and looking for the support to make this dream come true.

When asked what advice he would give to aspiring mountaineers or adventurers, Vineel says, “Start with shorter hikes to build your skills and endurance, then gradually take on more with mountaineering courses. Always climb with experienced companions and remember, mountaineering is a lifelong journey of learning and exploration. And be aware of the financial side; avoid taking unnecessary risks.”

He reveals that he’s filled with happiness and pride when standing atop those peaks. “My mother saw the talent in me, and I’ve proven her right. Finishing the journey is bittersweet, but the memories last forever. The phrase ‘records are waiting’ keeps me going — I believe some of them are meant for me.”