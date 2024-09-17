Call of the mountains

HYDERABAD: “I can’t, I’m tired,” we gasp, breathless, after climbing just two floors of stairs when the elevator is ‘out of order’. We drag ourselves, panting, up the next two, wondering how anyone could find joy in such exertion. Maybe that’s why we admire those who hike mountains—because we know the struggle of these brave souls who see the world from much higher places, where every step is a battle against gravity, fatigue, and fear.
Vineel Sagar M is one of those rare individuals who takes on challenges without a second thought. For him, every peak is a promise and every climb, a calling. From reaching the heights of Mt Kilimanjaro to scaling the icy slopes of Mt Elbrus, Vineel’s story isn’t just about mountains but about following what truly makes him happy. “I never felt that climbing a mountain or doing something that makes a person happy is a challenging thing,” says the Hyderabad-based adventurer and mountaineer.
It all started back in 2013, just after he had finished his intermediate studies and was travelling from Warangal to Hyderabad. “I’ve always had a deep love for nature and adventure. One day, while on the road, a rock climbing school billboard caught my eye. With no map in hand, I retraced my steps all the way from Hyderabad, determined to find it again. I was drawn to the challenge and the thrill of conquering something new. Though I didn’t realise how tough it would be at first, I embraced the experience and found a passion for overcoming obstacles,” he adds.
Without wasting any more time, Vineel signed up for a rock climbing course in 2014 and completed his Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) course in 2016. He says, “My coach, Shekar Babu sir, spotted my rock climbing talent early on and encouraged me to take up mountaineering at HMI Darjeeling. During the course, I even helped the instructors as a translator and led over 60 Andhra students on a tough expedition. That experience really built my confidence and determination as a mountaineer.”
Soon after the course, he embarked on the Seven Summits journey in January 2017 with a climb up to Mt Kilimanjaro, where his sister became Asia’s youngest to reach the peak. “That first expedition was incredible. I still thank the immigration officers in Delhi for allowing a minor to travel abroad without parents. They heard about my record and decided to let me through,” he further adds.
Most recently, the 28-year-old climbed Mount Elbrus solo on August 21, 2024. “I had planned the summit on Independence Day, but bad weather kept me stuck at base camp for a while. My ultimate goal is to conquer the Seven Summits and write a book about my adventures, sharing the stories of the people and cultures I encounter along the way,” he explains.
Of course, achieving dreams isn’t easy—it requires sacrifices. Vineel quit his job midway to focus on his climbing goals. He also drew inspiration from people like Ravi Kumar, a fellow student he met while studying different terrains and the Seven Summits at HMI. “Ravi, an experienced climber and a close friend of Malli Mastan Babu, gave me invaluable advice and helped me plan my path to conquer the Seven Summits.”
While his love for nature has always fuelled his passion, Vineel’s real challenge has been the years-long journey before and after Kilimanjaro. He funded that climb by training his sister to become Asia’s youngest on the peak while juggling BTech studies. “Clearing the expedition debts in six years showed me that true grit goes far beyond the climb itself,” he shares, adding, “To succeed in this field or in life, you need to stay calm and face challenges head-on, no matter how tough they seem. My experience working as a delivery boy, in billing departments, and at a call centre has really helped me develop these skills.”
Despite his lifelong dream of climbing Mount Everest and setting a world record, the economic downturn during the pandemic made sponsorships hard to come by. “A few years ago, the state government recognised my potential and promised to sponsor my Everest expedition, but that fell through. Self-funding for expeditions is a tough challenge, not just in mountaineering but in any sport. I have to thank my parents for their support; they even encouraged me to take a loan to climb Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Elbrus,” he says, adding that he is getting ready for further accomplishments (climbing Mt Everest) and looking for the support to make this dream come true.
When asked what advice he would give to aspiring mountaineers or adventurers, Vineel says, “Start with shorter hikes to build your skills and endurance, then gradually take on more with mountaineering courses. Always climb with experienced companions and remember, mountaineering is a lifelong journey of learning and exploration. And be aware of the financial side; avoid taking unnecessary risks.”
He reveals that he’s filled with happiness and pride when standing atop those peaks. “My mother saw the talent in me, and I’ve proven her right. Finishing the journey is bittersweet, but the memories last forever. The phrase ‘records are waiting’ keeps me going — I believe some of them are meant for me.”