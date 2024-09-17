Fashion is communication

HYDERABAD: An aesthetic fashion boutique with vibrant architecture and outfits that blend perfectly with the latest trends. Renowned designers Abraham & Thakore have opened their store in Hyderabad and CE hears all about it from them.

About the new store and the city of Hyderabad, David said, “We are very excited to be here, we love the location, and we love where we are. We love the city and the biryani. The talented architects have done a great job with the store, which tells the whole story to people.”

The store showcased some amazing collections that the two designers worked on, keeping in mind the season and trends. “The new collection is called Parallel World and this has been launched in all our stores. It plays with form and elements like lines, stripes and checks, very much a part of A&T design language. We maintain consistency in design language,” Rakesh emphasised.

Dressed in black and white, they looked handsome, like two classy gentlemen. On their obsession with the colours, David said that during designing, creating patterns and drawing, the planning and plotting can be clearly done in black and white. “You can study the definition, the balance and proportions of a form. B/W is fundamental. If you add too much colour, these have many emotions and sometimes the message can be a little confusing.”

Speaking about their journey, David said, “All the garments at the front are from the archives and not for sale. We curated them in 2010 and got them here for the opening especially for Hyderabad. These are the key designs of A&T’s runway collections, showing the different techniques and ideas that we had over the years.” Pointing to a saree, David said, “The first saree was acquired by the Victoria And Albert Museum for their permanent collection.” He then went on to show another outfit, a sustainability design where every sequence was made with X-rays. “Everything is about an investigation into a new technique. When we were recycling, we wanted to create something using waste. So, we went to hospitals, picked up those X-rays and cut them into sequences. If you look closer you can see figures. Each one has worked with different ideas,” David added.