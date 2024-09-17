Water camps at 122 places; 35 lakh sachets to be distributed: HMWSSB

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has made adequate arrangements to provide drinking water to devotees coming for Ganesh immersion on Tuesday.

Speaking at a teleconference with CGMs and GMs on Monday, HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy said that 122 water camps are being established at various immersion points. He added that special camps are being set up at Tank Bund, Telangana Secretariat and other places.

“Apart from the camps, 35 lakh water sachets will be made available to the devotees and fresh water will also be provided in water drums at the required places,” Ashok Reddy said.

Further, the director said that nodal officers have been appointed to manage and monitor the water camps established for immersion. Moreover, a route officer has been appointed to monitor the places. Officials have been advised to remain alert for the next 72 hours.

Ashok Reddy directed the officials to take steps to check sewage overflow problems in the areas where procession routes are identified. He said sewer jetting machines should be made available and asked them to coordinate with the police, GHMC and management committees to avoid any problems.