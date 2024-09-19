Sips and smiles

HYDERABAD: As the sweet, majestic brown drops of coffee trickle down your throat, a pleasantly bitter aftertaste pervades your senses. This experience was just a small part of the Indian Coffee Festival, a lively celebration of coffee culture held from September 13 to 15 in Jubilee Hills Convention Center. Bringing together coffee enthusiasts and families, the event, a first of its kind in India, was graced by chief guest Sunalini Menon, Asia’s First Lady of Coffee. “The camaraderie that I saw, the happiness on people’s faces and everybody sipping different types of coffee…it was a very nice moment. This is the start of many more such events,” she said.

The idea for the festival came about in a way most coffee lovers would relate to—over a simple cup of coffee. Anirudh Budithi, co-founder of the organising platform No Strings, explained, “We’re not from the coffee industry and we didn’t know much about plantations or brewing. But we were talking about it over coffee, and when we searched for coffee festivals, none were from India. That’s when we thought it was time to start one here because India has such a huge base of coffee drinkers.”

And what better place to host the first Indian Coffee Festival than Hyderabad, a city known for its love of food and beverages? “We know how much people in Hyderabad enjoy coffee, so it seemed like the perfect place for the festival’s first edition,” Anirudh added. The event featured top coffee brands such as Araku Coffee, Habitat Cafe, and many more, each offering their unique blends for attendees to taste and savour.

The festival wasn’t just about coffee tasting. It had something for everyone—expert-led talks, live latte art demonstrations, barista displays, and family-friendly activities, including special events for kids and pets. The atmosphere was further enhanced with live music, making it not just an event but an experience. As Srihari Chava, the festival’s co-founder, put it, “Coffee is not just a drink; it’s an experience and we wanted to offer coffee lovers a chance to immerse themselves in the world of coffee.”

Sunalini Menon touched on the city’s growing connection to coffee culture. “Hyderabad should definitely be on the coffee map, especially with Araku being so close. Coffee was traditionally brewed at home, especially in the South, but now it has become a drink enjoyed by people of all ages, including the younger generation,” she noted. She also hinted at the exciting possibility of future competitions like Barista and Latte Championships that could further boost Hyderabad’s role in India’s coffee scene.