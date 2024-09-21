Tasty bites,healthy delights

HYDERABAD: You want to eat healthy food but somehow, healthy food just seems oh-so-boring! Worry no more—newly opened Salado Café and Urban Platter in Banjara Hills will make your tummy happy.

Urban Platter brings to you an impressive variety of gourmet food products, offering everything from plant-based alternatives and premium teas to dark chocolates and spices. It’s a go-to spot for anyone who loves cooking with the best ingredients. Whether you’re after a new kind of coffee or looking for healthy snacks, Urban Platter is the store for you.

And health-conscious Hyderabadis who cannot compromise on taste are going gaga over the tasty delights at Salado, which was set up by Paridhi Sharda. Originally from Ranchi, Paridhi has made Hyderabad her home and absolutely loves healthy eating. “I wanted to create a space where people could enjoy delicious food without feeling guilty about what they’re putting into their bodies. I’ve always been on the lookout for healthy food options,” she says, adding that she wanted her venture to promote the age-old idea ‘Health is Wealth’.

So, in line with this, Salado has everything from healthy pizzas and burgers to wraps and a unique Salad Dosa. One of the stars in the menu is the Charcoal Burger, a first in the city. It’s packed with fresh, crunchy vegetables and sauces of your choice.

“We offer 12 different types of sauces and each one is full of flavour. Four are actually fat-free,” Paridhi explains. The Classic Burger with mustard sauce is a must-try—it’s low in calories but big on taste.

Another dish that stands out is the Veg Classic Dosa. This isn’t your regular dosa; it’s made without oil and served with a spicy jalapeño sauce that adds a fresh twist. The first bite is crispy, and the jalapeño kick makes it unlike any dosa you’ve had before. For salad lovers, the Raw Salad with chipotle sauce and the Special Salad with harvest corn are crowd favourites. The chipotle sauce adds a smoky flavour, while the thai chilli in the Special Salad gives it just the right amount of heat.

If you’re in the mood for pizza, the Paneer Pizza with pudina sauce is a must-try. It’s made with a wheat crust and topped with fresh veggies and paneer, all brought together by the refreshing pudina sauce. Even the wraps and sandwiches here are thoughtfully crafted to be both healthy and indulgent. The Cream and Onion Wrap is both crunchy and creamy, while the Mustard Sandwich is packed with fresh veggies and cheese, tied together by the mustard sauce.