Consumer forum tells Delhi varsity to pay Rs 24K for delaying refund to student

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Nalgonda has directed the University of Delhi to pay Rs 23,745, including Rs 5,000 in compensation, for failing to refund the admission fees of a 19-year-old complainant, Kompally Shreyan.

In 2022, Shreyan enrolled for a programme costing Rs 18,745 but later decided to withdraw due to personal reasons, paying a cancellation fee of Rs 1,000. When he requested a refund of the admission fee, the university acknowledged the request. They said they had asked the Dean of Admissions to look into the matter, but failed to respond for several months.

The Commission noted that it is the university’s responsibility to issue refunds in a timely manner. Noting deficiency of service on the part of University of Delhi, the bench ordered a refund of Rs 18,745 with 9% interest from the cancellation date (November 5, 2022) until payment, along with the compensation.