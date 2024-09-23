Bus helper in Hyderabad held for sexual assault on female passenger

HYDERABAD: Police on Sunday arrested a man, who works as a helper on a private bus, for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger on a moving bus in Kukatpally on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Reddy Sai Kumar. The victim, a mother of two, was travelling to Samarlakota in Andhra from Kukatpally on Wednesday. Besides her, 25 more passengers were travelling on the bus, the police said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Sai Kumar introduced himself to her and after some time he sent her to an empty seat at the back of the bus. Then, on the pretext of giving her a water bottle, he forcibly closed her mouth and sexually assaulted her twice. The accused also threatened her not to tell anyone about the assault.

The victim filed a complaint with the Choutuppal police station wherein a zero FIR was registered and the case was transferred to Kukatpally police on Sunday.

An investigation was conducted and Sai Kumar was arrested. The police also instructed the owners and managers of the private bus, Morning Star Travels, to take proper measures to ensure safety of passengers.